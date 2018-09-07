The Boston Globe & The Boston Book Festival host Pete Buttigieg to discuss his new book, Trust: America’s Best Chance. Trust in our institutions and each other is the glue that holds societies together, Buttigieg argues. Mayor Pete draws on history, political philosophy, and memoir to show how trust has been destroyed by a confluence of forces. To confront the grave challenges facing us -- climate change, racial justice, and now, the pandemic, Buttigieg contends that we can and must create, repair, and deepen networks of trust. He hopes to inspire a movement to rebuild foundations of trust that have weakened over time and which our current polarized time has stressed to the point of breaking.
Join Mayor Pete as he talks to Bina Venkataraman, the Boston Globe’s Editorial Page Editor and author of The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age.
Thanks to Harvard Book Store, we're able to offer Mayor Pete's book Trust: America's Best Chance at a special discounted price for event attendees: $16 (plus $4 shipping). Click here to purchase Trust: America's Best Chance now.
The Boston Book Festival celebrates the power of words to stimulate, educate, agitate, unite, delight, and inspire by holding year-round events culminating in an annual, free festival that promotes a culture of reading and ideas and enhances the vibrancy of the city of Boston. The 2020 festival will be held virtually, kicking off October 4 and culminating with BBF festival weekend on October 24-25.
